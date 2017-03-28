Rail workers at Southern, Northern and Merseyrail resist scrapping of guards

A ballot of Southern train drivers in the Aslef union is set to end next Monday.

And Southern train guards are gearing up for a fresh walkout alongside workers on Merseyrail and Northern on 8 April.

The Tories’ obsession with extending driver only operation (DOO) on the railways lies behind all the disputes.

Southern drivers rejected an offer in February and the latest deal is as shoddy as the last.

If Aslef members rightly reject this one they should demand the union reinstates the strikes.

The 8 April strike on Southern, Northern and Merseyrail is of RMT union members.

It’s good that the union is coordinating across the companies.

Aslef should pull their members out with them.

Also on 8 April, Night Tube drivers on London Underground were set to walk out in the first of two strikes next month.

They want bosses to allow part time drivers to apply for full time positions.

And RMT members are being balloted to strike in defence of the “London Bridge 3”.

They intervened to stop a passenger without a ticket in an incident last autumn that saw workers assaulted.

Join the demo in support of the London Bridge 3—Monday 3 April, 8am at London Bridge station