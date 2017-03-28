Hackney teachers prepare for strikes to stop school cuts

Two strikes were set to take place in schools in Hackney, east London, on Thursday. The walkouts will coincide with the second day of a two-day strike at Forest Hill School in Lewisham, south east London.

NUT union members planned to walk out at Parkwood Primary School over cuts to three teacher intervention posts helping children with reading, maths and English as an additional language.

Union members were also set to strike at the Inclusion and Specialist Support Team (ISST) over cuts that would make 4.5 posts redundant.

ISST workers voted by 100 percent for strikes on an 86 percent turnout. Parkwood teachers voted by 100 percent for strikes on a 90 percent turnout.

This more than meets the harsh ballot thresholds in the new Tory Trade Union Act.

Hackney NUT branch secretary Dave Davies told Socialist Worker, “The ballots were turned around in just a week. It does show that you can get high yes votes and turnouts.”

Walkout looms at the University of Brighton

Workers at the University of Brighton were set to strike for half a day from 1pm on Friday and begin a work-to-rule.

The UCU union members are fighting redundancies and a plan to limit promotions and downgrade teachers.

Bosses have also said they will choose over which issues to negotiate with UCU—effectively derecognising it.