Reports round-up - hundreds march in Keighley against incinerator plan

Some 800 people marched in Keighley, West Yorkshire, last Saturday to oppose the planned Aire Valley incinerator.

The turnout far exceeded organisers’ expectations. People joined the march as it passed their gardens.

Cruel closures will isolate disabled people

Service users, their families and supporters protested against the closure of day centres for people with learning disabilities on Wednesday of last week.

Around 15 people chanted “No closures, no cuts—save our day centres” outside Southwark council chambers in south London. The centres are a lifeline for people who would otherwise be isolated.

Robin, a parent whose son has temporal epilepsy, told Socialist Worker, “While he’s at the day centres he’s not as bad. If it closes, he’ll be alright at first and then just get worse.

“I’m in my 70s and my wife is in her 60s, they don’t seem to realise that we can’t do as much now.”

Jannies' jobs are saved in Glasgow

Glasgow council-run firm Cordia has dropped a proposal that would slash 33 school janitors’ jobs.

Janitors’ union Unison rejected the attempt to resolve their long-running dispute over pay.

Labour council leader Frank McAveety accused them of “hidden agendas”.

Parents and children protested last week to defend the janitors.

Pay ballot starts in Scottish colleges

Around 5,000 further education lecturers in Scotland are balloting for strikes across 20 colleges.

The EIS Fela union is urging a vote to strike. Bosses are trying to wriggle out of a pay deal it won a year ago.

New benefit cuts meet opposition

A protest against housing benefit cuts for 18 to 21 year olds is planned this Saturday, 1 April, in Parliament Square, central London, from 12 noon.

From next week most claimants under 21 won’t get the housing component of universal credit.

Protests against benefit sanctions were also planned across Britain on Thursday.

Teachers vote for one big union

NUT and ATL teaching union members have voted to support a union merger. The new union will be called the National Education Union.

ATL members backed the merger by 73 percent, and NUT members by 97 percent.

Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney will remain joint general secretaries until 2023.

Deal to Derby TAs is ‘not brilliant’

Derby Unison’s union branch secretary has revealed an outline of the offer council chiefs made to teaching assistants.

At a rally in Durham on Saturday, Nicole Berrisford said the compensation on offer “isn’t brilliant” but is “better than nothing”. The offer also includes a “review”, regrading and allowances for some workers and “reinstating a flexible 52-week contract”.

Unison recommends workers accept the offer.

Pay consultation in Scottish councils

Thousands of local government workers in Scotland are being consulted by their Unison union over strikes to improve pay.

Bosses offer 1 percent for workers paid above £35,000 and £350 for everyone else.

Unison demands £1,000 for all, an increase in the Living Wage and a long term strategy to restore wages lost to pay restraint and inflation.

Cabin crew renew ticket to strike

New strikes by British Airways (BA) “mixed fleet” cabin crew could be on the cards after their second strike ballot closes on Friday.

Unite union members have struck repeatedly over pay.

The reballot extends their mandate and adds to their demands the return of bonuses removed for striking.