'Today some lives seem more valued than others'

Experience tells us that this will be a testing time for the community. The media is in a frenzy.

Racists feel emboldened. The general public are fearful, uncertain or suspicious.

Politicians will no doubt use it to try to pass policies that would have been considered unacceptable at any other time.

Voices of reason will be shouted down by the mob.

The entire Muslim community will be expected to apologise and condemn in tacit acceptance of blame for the actions of one man.

We will start to see Muslims labelled as moderate or extremists.

Intolerance

There will be lots of talk of “shared values of tolerance and free speech” while provoking rabid intolerance and discussing how to curtail dissenting voices.

The counter-extremism policies that were considered too extreme to pass only a few weeks ago may well now sail through without protest.

Yet this is a brave community that has lived under draconian measures, a vicious media onslaught, attacks on women and the elderly, and the demonisation of their faith for over fifteen years.

Muslims state clearly that this action was a violation of the Shari’ah of Allah, and Islam views life as sacred.

But people should also be educated that Muslims have become tired of hearing of the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Burma, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Palestine, Pakistan, and Somalia.

In today’s world some lives seem more valued than others.

We ask the community to remain steadfast and speak the truth at all times.