Fight for a Brexit for workers

The formal process of Britain leaving the European Union has begun.

Short of political upheaval, Brexit is happening. The task is to shape it.

However we voted in the referendum last June, we now have to work together to beat back the right and seize the opportunities available.

Trade unions and the Labour Party need to fight for a left Brexit, a Brexit that strengthens working class people and their organisations against bosses everywhere.

This should include demands such as:

Defending migrants

Defend and extend the rights of migrants and refugees. Full and indefinite rights guaranteed now for all EU nationals.

Let in all refugees, yes to freedom of movement for workers, stop scapegoating.

Guaranteed rights and funding

No reductions in workplace, social or equality rights. Guarantee continued funding for all social projects funded by EU money.

Workplace rights

End zero hours contracts. Scrap all anti-union laws. £10 an hour minimum wage without age restrictions now.

No trade deals that stop nationalisation

No to the single market with its restrictions on nationalisation and no to any return of the TTIP deal or any other that favours the multinationals.

Housing and health for all

Fully fund the NHS and stop all privatisation, cuts and closures. Build 1 million new council homes and upgrade existing stock. Control rents and replace the council tax with a local income tax that hits the rich. Take back privatised industries.

Tough action on climate change

Effective action on climate change, a ban on fracking and an agriculture policy focused on access to good-quality affordable food and environmental protection.

A new referendum on Scottish independence

People in Scotland should have a choice on whether to stay part of Britain—unlinked from EU membership. We want a radical independence battle.

Internationalism and global solidarity

For internationalism and solidarity with workers across the world. Full support for all struggles against austerity and racism.