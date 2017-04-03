Activists take a surprise delivery to racist landlord Fergus Wilson - curry

Anti-racist activists travelled to Kent this week to deliver curries to racist landlord Fergus Wilson. He provoked outrage last week when an email he sent to a letting agent was leaked to the press.

It detailed groups of people he didn’t want his homes to be let to. “No coloured people because of the curry smell at the end of the tenancy,” it said.

Wilson lives with his partner Judith at Boughton Lodge on Peen Lane, Boughton Monchelsea. They are protected by guard dogs, wire fences and CCTV cameras.

Activists Saba, Antony and Naima travelled there on Monday to challenge Wilson over his racist views.

“He owns 1,000 homes, said Saba. “That’s 1,000 families who have to live with the fear of being evicted on a whim.

“Some people want to take us back to the times when landlords hung signs in their windows saying ‘no blacks, no dogs, no Irish.’

Wilson tried to justify his racism in an interview last week. “It’s a problem with certain types of coloured people—those who consume curry,” he helpfully explained. “It sticks to the carpet.”

Saba said, “We're here to deliver him Britain's favourite dish—curry. We hope the smell sticks. But it is unlikely to mask the smell of bigotry.”

Wilson has issues with other people too. He has previously refused to take on housing benefit claimants as tenants, and evicted 200 of them.

He has also said he won’t let homes to victims of domestic abuse because their abusers might damage his property.

Wilson claimed in January, “There’s nothing about not taking Chinese people, black people, homosexual people. As long as they can pay the money I don’t care what colour they are.

“If ever a person came in wearing pink socks and defaulted on rent, and it became a regular problem, then we would stop renting to people who wear pink socks."

In 2014 he was convicted of assault. He has also been convicted for offences including dangerous driving.

Because of his assault conviction he was blocked from standing in the Kent Police and Crime Commissioner elections in 2015. Before he was forced to pull out, his pledges included “a hotline to report illegal immigrants”.

Wilson and Judith tried to take a gas engineer to court after he declared one of their properties “at risk” because it was unsafe.

Unfortunately, the activists missed out on the pleasure of meeting Wilson because he didn’t answer the door.

All they could do was post the food into his letter box along with a note reading, “We’re sorry we missed you. We hope you enjoy Britain’s favourite food—curry.”