Reviews round-up

Revolution—New Art For a New World

The 1917 Russian Revolution unleashed a torrent of creativity in every field of art, from painting and sculpture to acting, poetry and architecture.

But much of the information about these artists has been lost.

Revolution—New Art for a New World aims to uncover this hidden history.

The film maker’s interpretation of the revolution obscures the history. But there’s enough information to read between the lines.

Directed by Margy Kinmonth. Now out on DVD. To read Socialist Worker’s review go to bit.ly/2fjwpid

The Get Down—Part 2

Set in the Bronx, New York City, in the 1970s, The Get Down follows the rise of hip hop and disco music through the eyes of teenagers.

Fans will be pleased to see the show’s return.

The first six episodes were great, not to mention the soundtrack, dance routines and artist Grandmaster Flash.

The Get Down part 2 is on Netflix 7 April