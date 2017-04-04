Fury against Philip Green on DHL warehouse strikers' picket line

Workers at distribution firm DHL’s warehouse in Solihull near Birmingham struck on Friday and Sunday. of last week.

The walkouts were part of a long-running fight by the GMB union members for the Living Wage of £8.45 an hour.

DHL runs the warehouse for disgraced billionaire Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia retail group.

While workers are struggling to make ends meet Lady Tina Green, Sir Philip’s wife, splashed out £27,000 on a new handbag last year.

“That handbag costs more than two people’s annual wage,” one worker told Socialist Worker.

“Philip Green’s got superyachts, private jets, but he can’t afford to give us a pay rise.”

Management have refused to back down, claiming that there is not enough money to increase pay.

Favour

The worker said, “They’ve been telling us that we’re doing them a favour by striking because they don’t have to pay us.

“But it’s actually costing them more because they have to bring in agency workers and managers from other sites.”

Workers remain undaunted by management threats.

Another worker added, “We’ll be going on strike indefinitely unless something happens.”

Workers plan to strike for one Friday and Sunday each month.

They are also demanding the GMB supports them more by increasing their hardship pay. This would enable them to take more hard-hitting, sustained action to win.

Trade unionists should get behind their fight.