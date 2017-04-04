Anthony Grainger public inquiry—Officers prepared statements together

The inquiry into the shooting of Anthony Grainger heard last week that police were afterwards brought together to make witness statements.

Anthony was shot by Greater Manchester Police as part of Operation Shire in March 2012.

Several officers who were involved gave evidence last week, including Armed Firearms Officers (AFOs) granted anonymity as X9, U9, U2 and G6.

They confirmed that the witness statements made six days after the shooting were a “collective enterprise”.

It was to make sure that all the statements had the same basic information by going through it with a flipchart. U9 agreed that this was “my interpretation of what was happening”.

U9 further told the inquiry that he didn’t think it was usual for everyone to get together and make their statements at the same time in the same room.

Collusion

When asked why it was done in this case, U9 said he thought someone mentioned it was trying to stop collusion “or any form of that”.

Asked who gave the instruction for all the AFOs to make their witness statements together, X9 told the inquiry “I believe it was from our—a legal representative”.

The AFOs agreed that some of the information they were given to write their witness statements was now found to be inaccurate—including the registration number of the car Anthony was in.

The inquiry was told that the AFOs did not really know who had made the “decision that it would be a collective statement writing process”.

Asked if they felt uncomfortable with the decision, U2 told the inquiry that “it just felt unnecessary” but that “it felt appropriate and above board”.

The inquiry continues.