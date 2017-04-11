International activists meet in Hamburg and plan action at the G20 summit

Activists from across Europe are planning to shut down Hamburg when the global ruling class, including Donald Trump, hold their G20 Summit there in July. Tens of thousands are expected join a week of protest in the northern German port city.

Oliver, who is part of the Interventionist Left group in Germany, told Socialist Worker, “We're facing the old neoliberalism such as chancellor Angela Merkel and the new right such as Donald Trump.

“At the summit they will try to build a consensus between them, but the protests are our chance to stop that and show our third alternative to both."

An international meeting to plan the actions brought together over 40 activists from the Czech Republic, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands last Friday. They represented a number of groups, including the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) from Britain.

Action

Around 600 people joined an action conference on the weekend. Ewout from the International Socialists in the Netherlands told Socialist Worker, “I attended the meeting on the blockade and that was well prepared.

“There was a lot of experience available from the Blockupy protests.”

Activists are planning three direct actions for Friday 7 July.

A “Red Zone” will block off access to the conference centre, where world leaders will gather, through Hamburg's four main roads. Two other groups plan a “harbour action” and a “climate action” both at the city's large port.

The biggest demo will be on Saturday 8 July

The G20 Summit will represent the horror of our rotten capitalist society—the protests against it will show that another world is possible.