Rape victims denied benefits

The Tories want to deny benefits to some rape victims. Their nasty attack snatches money from vulnerable women and children.

Women who conceive a child as a result of rape can apply for an exemption to a new two-child limit for tax credits.

The Department for Work and Pensions said last week that victims who live with their attacker will not be entitled to the exemption.

And the government wants women to provide “evidence” of the rape—a declaration from a doctor, social worker or other healthcare professional.

Yet most rapes go unreported largely because women know the system is stacked against them.

The Rape Crisis charity says around 15 percent of rape victims report the crime to the police. The conviction rate for rape is less than 6 percent.

The Tories have made it harder for women to escape abusive relationships.

One in six women’s refuges have closed since 2010. Yet their new benefit rule punishes women for suffering abuse.