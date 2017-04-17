Turkey’s president wins referendum through force and fraud

Protesters took to the streets of several Turkish cities last Sunday after authorities declared victory for president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a referendum.

The vote is surrounded by corruption and fraud.

Erdogan had called the referendum to give him sweeping new powers.

They include removing the role of prime minister, the right to appoint all ministers and prepare the budget, choose most senior judges and enact laws by decree.

Erdogan predicted he would win at least 55 percent of the vote. In fact, the supreme election council said just over 51 percent had voted Yes and nearly 49 percent No.

But opposition parties demanded an investigation and a recount after large numbers of ballots were counted despite not having an official verification stamp.

The government has packed the electoral council with its supporters during the last nine months.

The head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said the referendum’s legitimacy was open to question.

His right wing social democratic party said it would demand a recount of up to 60 percent of the votes.

Selma Gurkan, general secretary of the Labour Party of Turkey, said, “We will continue our struggle against the shady referendum outcome.

“The people have not consented to the ‘one-man, one-party dictatorship’ rule.”

Even if the results declared had been accurate, the No campaign did well given the scale of repression.

Erdogan squashed opposition media, banned No campaign rallies and jailed much of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) leadership.

The three biggest cities—Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir—all voted No. Erdogan used to be the mayor of Istanbul and this is the first vote he has lost in the city since 2002.

But for Erdogan a win—however contested—is still a win. He demonstrated his ability to mobilise millions, especially in rural areas.

His appeal is based partly on intimidation, partly by appealing to voters who feel Erdogan stands up for ordinary Muslims against big business and the military.

He also suggests that the only alternative to his rule is the horrors over the border in Syria.

Erdogan is likely to try to keep up the momentum by crushing protests and stepping up the war in the Kurdish areas.

But the left will also feel stronger and must now find a way to mobilise—without relying on forces such as the European Union.

Bankers and bosses were pleased with the victory for “strongman” Erdogan.

The lira, the country’s currency, rose by 2 percent after losing more than 20 per cent of its value since a failed coup last summer.

Hunger strike in Israeli prisons

Between 1,600 and 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails began a hunger strike on Monday.

Their demands include an end to solitary confinement and to “administrative detention,” which allows Israel to detain them indefinitely without trial.

Israel is notorious for its policies of administrative detention and imprisoning children for offences as minor as throwing rocks at military cars.

The hunger strike has widespread support, and rallies were set to take place in several Palestinian cities.

It was called by the Fatah party, which governs in the West Bank, and is supported by resistance groups such as Hamas.

But Israel looks prepared to launch a brutal crackdown.

Israeli security minister Gilad Erdan has told jailers to “act in any way to contain the strike within the walls of the prisons and the Israeli police to provide any assitance needed.”

Erdan is also said to have ordered setting up a massive military hospital where hunger-striking prisoners could be force fed.

Protests erupt after election in Serbia

Protests against president-elect Aleksandar Vucic have swept across Serbia in recent weeks.

They began after Serbian Solidarity Party (SNS) candidate Vucic won 55 percent in the first round of the presidential election, amid allegations of corruption.

Serbian politics is torn between a right wing liberal wing that looks to the European Union and a nationalist wing that looks to Russia.

The SNS, which emerged from hard right nationalism, has tried to marry the two.

Movements in former state capitalist countries such as Serbia, which claimed to be socialist, have been shattered by looking to free market liberalism as an alternative.

But the anti-Vucic movement is asserting independent demands and could be pulled leftwards.

Some trade unions have joined the protests, whose demands include workers’ rights and free health care and education.