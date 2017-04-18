New book on Trump details his crimes but falls short on politics

This new book about racist, sexist US president Donald Trump goes through his many crimes, listing them in detail.

Written before the election, it is a welcome sneering attack at the racist bigot in the White House.

But, much of the information gets lost in the middle of banal political analysis.

Explaining why Trump has political rallies in airport hangars we’re told, “Trump is telling supporters, I’ve got a plane. Do you? Vote for me, and who knows, maybe you will.”

While there are useful facts and figures in the book, they are rarely used to make any insightful political points.

As an introduction to Donald Trump’s personal history and politics, Trump Unveiled is a decent one.

But those looking for a more detailed analysis of the US under Trump won’t find much nourishment here.