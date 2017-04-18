Tory 'tweaks' to disabiilty benefits will hit thousands of claimants

The number of people refused disability benefits has seen a massive spike in the past year.

Some 83,000 people were given zero points for eligibility for benefits in the six months between April and October last year, new figures from the Labour Party show.

The figure had been 93,000 for the previous 12 months.

The total for those given zero points for at least one component of disability benefits in 2016-2017 is expected to pass 200,000.

Tory benefit cuts are described as mere “tweaks” by the government. George Freeman, chair of Theresa May’s policy board, said that money would go to the “really disabled”.

But they are making cuts of £3.7 billion to the personal independence payment (Pip), based on badly flawed assessments. Of those decisions brought to tribunal on appeal, 65 percent are overturned.

These attacks on benefits and disability must be resisted.