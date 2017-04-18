Katharina ‘Katya’ Abildgaard 1972-2017

Comrades in Hackney, north london, were shocked to learn of the death of Katharina Abildgaard, shortly after she was admitted to hospital and diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Katya, who was Danish, came to Britain over 25 years ago and joined the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) at Marxism Festival 2012.

Katya came to branch meetings as often as she could.

She laughed a lot and comrades enjoyed any activity she was involved in.

She was a committed anti-racist, heart and soul. Her last activity was selling Socialist Worker outside a packed Hackney Stand Up To Racism rally just a month ago.

Hackney SWP mourn a warm, caring person who passionately identified with those struggling against oppression.

There will be a service for Katya on Thur 20 April, 11.30am, St Matthew’s Church, Hammersmith W14 0NR