Nazis plan protests in two cities on same day, counter protests called

Unite Against Fascism (UAF) is calling on anti-Nazis to join two protests on Saturday 3 June.

The racist English Defence League (EDL) has threatened to protest in Liverpool. UAF has now called a protest outside Liverpool Lime Street railway station from 12 noon.

Nazis Britain First have called a protest in Birmingham on the same day. UAF will hold a counter-protest from 12 noon.

Nazi groups have previously been humiliated and outnumbered in both cities. Most recently, the EDL mustered just 80 for a national mobilisation in Birmingham on 8 April—while up to 350 anti-fascists rallied against them.

A 1,000-strong demo and a protest outside Lime Street station wrecked a Nazi “White Man March” in Liverpool in August 2015, forcing 24 Nazis to abandon their march.

Some 500 anti-fascists also outnumbered a North West Infidels protest in Liverpool in March last year.

SDL well outnumbered in Wishaw

Over 400 anti-fascists outnumbered 50 Nazis in Wishaw in Lanarkshire last Saturday.

The Scottish Defence League (SDL) tried to whip up racism against refugees as some Syrians have been housed in the town.

But hundreds turned out to stop them and stand in solidarity with refugees.

A number of groups including No SDL in Wishaw, Wishaw Against Racism and UAF backed the counter-protest.

Rachel Hamada from the Scottish Refugee Council said, “Most Scots have shown that they can and will stand together with refugees against racists.”