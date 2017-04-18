Teachers call march as walkouts in three London schools go ahead

NUT union members at three London secondary schools were set to strike this week over job losses that workers say are linked to funding cuts.

Teachers at Plumstead Manor School and Corelli College were set to walk out on Thursday. Both are in Greenwich, south east London. They also plan strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

GMB union members were also set to strike at Plumstead Manor. Cuts there threaten to push through 27 redundancies. Up to 17 jobs are at risk at Corelli College.

Kirstie Paton is assistant secretary of Greenwich NUT. “Often local authorities will step in to take on deficits of schools converting to academy status,” she said. “If it’s good enough for academies, why not our local authority schools? It’s not our deficit and we don’t think students and staff should lose out.”

Teachers in the NUT union are also set to strike on Thursday at Forest Hill School in the nearby borough of Lewisham.

The school faces cuts of £1.3 million from the Labour-run council. This will mean fewer teaching assistants, cuts in subjects and less student support.

But people are fighting back—and their action is splitting the Labour group.

Teachers and parents have called a march and rally, and teachers have already held three days of strikes. Parents have been leafleting across the constituency during the Easter break.

The Tories are making savage funding cuts while ploughing billions into free schools. But there is growing resistance.

NUT members struck at Parkwood Primary school and the Inclusion and Specialist Support Team in Hackney, east London, last month.

And the NUT’s conference last weekend backed coordinated strikes (see page 20). There is potential for the battles in London to grow into a bigger struggle.

lMarch and rally for Forest Hill School—Sat 22 April, 11.30am, Mountsfield Park, SE6 1AN. Send messages of support to membsec@lewisham.nut.org.uk