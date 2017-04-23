Fascist Marine Le Pen makes it into second round of presidential election

For the first time neither of France’s main parties will be represented in the second round of its presidential elections, after an historic upset in Sunday’s first round.

Liberal Emmanuel Macron and fascist Marine Le Pen will qualify, according to preliminary estimated results. Radical left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and Tory Francois Fillon are neck and neck for third place, and social democrat Benoit Hamon trails a distant fifth.

Benoit Hamon’s Socialist Party (PS) is currently in office—but it barely scraped enough votes to get its campaign costs refunded.

When centre right parties picked Fillon as their candidate, their poll lead was such that he seemed a president in waiting. But his refusal to step aside after a series of embezzlement and corruption allegations left them badly damaged.

Macron came first and is by far the favourite to win the second round. He was a senior minister in the PS government. But he came late to politics and managed to position himself as an “outsider” without the main parties’ toxic baggage.

His programme centres on even more cuts and attacks on workers’ rights than the PS government pushed through. As a candidate he avoided the Islamophobia that dominated recent governments, though this could quickly change.

The two small liberal parties that support him are unlikely to win enough seats in June’s parliamentary elections to govern alone. Coalition deals could produce a weak and nasty government, starting fights with a working class rejuvenated by last year’s mass strikes.

Predicted

Fascist Le Pen missed out narrowly on the top spot that polls had predicted for her for most of the long election campaign. But with close to 8 million votes and an increasing success among young voters she consolidated several years of growth for her fascist Front National (FN).

Le Pen responded to the shooting of a police officer in Paris on Friday with vicious racism. She called for all foreign or dual nationals officially suspected of “extremism” to be rounded up and deported. Thousands of people are in this category.

It had particularly chilling undertones coming just weeks after comments about the Holocaust. She denied the French state’s responsibility for rounding up and deporting foreign Jews to Nazi death camps.

For the next two weeks until the second round Le Pen has an unrivalled platform to spread such bigoted ideas. This racist poison affects the whole political landscape—and hardens up an audience of potential FN recruits.

Melenchon’s success underlines that there is an alternative to the fake choice between the hollowed out establishment gathering behind Macron and the nightmare of Le Pen. Hundreds of thousands of people attended his mass rallies, and over 7 million have voted for him.

His eclipse of the PS is an historic shift for the French left.

Mainstream politicians wasted no time in calling for a second round vote for Macron—and fear of Le Pen is expected to swell his score. But it's clear that rehashing the pro-business political establishment that laid the ground for Le Pen offers no hope of checking her rise.

It will take mass struggles—including united anti-fascist demonstration—to do what the politicians won’t.