Anthony Grainger made ‘no sudden movements’, his friend tells inquiry

The public inquiry into the death of Anthony Grainger heard last week from David Totton. David was in the car with Anthony when he was shot by Greater Manchester police in 2012.

David Totton told the inquiry he had known Anthony “since being 10 years old”.

He said that they were “looking for someone who owed a bit of money”. They knew the red audi car was stolen and added that “I would wear gloves” to prevent fingerprints.

David was asked on behalf of Q9, the officer who shot Anthony, if he had heard shouts of “armed police” and “show me your hands”.

David stated, “There was no shouting whatsoever. I have been clear on that. The only shouting that came was when I was out of the vehicle on my part. There was no shouting before that. No one asked me to put my hands up.”

David also stated that Anthony had made “no sudden movements”.

Mr Davies suggested to David “you were either waiting for a firearm or there was one secreted at the scene.” David replied, “why haven’t you found it then, if that’s the case?”

No weapons or firearms were found. David, along with Joseph Travers and Robert Rimmer, were arrested for conspiracy to commit an armed robbery and but found not guilty.