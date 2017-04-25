US and its allies rattle sabres in Korea row

The US and South Korea held their “largest ever” annual joint military exercise last week. The Japanese navy is sending two destroyers to rendezvous with US warship Carl Vinson.

These exercises were a show of US power to China’s rulers as warmonger Donald Trump’s dangerous standoff with the North Korean dictatorship continues.

He demands that China, one of North Korea’s few allies, increase pressure on the regime to drop its nuclear weapons programme.

Hundreds protested against Donald Trump’s warmongering outside the US embassy in central London last Wednesday.

Protester George told Socialist Worker, “My girlfriend who’s in the US said she’s scared for her life.”

Over 100 people came to the Stop the War Coalition’s AGM last Saturday. It passed a motion that reiterated that Stop the War opposes all military intervention—and that the best way to do that is to focus on opposing our own government.

Delegates also supported a motion calling on Stop the War to back an anti-Tory vote in the general election.

Workers gear up for revolt against Trump

Campaigners in the US are preparing for a day of action on 1 May in defence of migrants.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to strike while others will join marches.

In the state of Minnesota janitors, bakers, university workers, teachers and bank workers are set to link up with students, housing activists and immigrants rights groups.

Cristi Demnowicz is an anti-corruption campaigner and Green Party member in the state of Maryland.

“Our workers’ march is on the 30 April and there are strikes and protests on 1 May across the country,” she told Socialist Worker. “We’re planning to do follow-up activity around Labor Day on 4 September and other key dates.”

She added, “Trump winning has been the biggest recruiter for the left.

“At local organising meetings in small towns we used to get 20 people. After the election we’ve seen hundreds of people at meetings.

“We need a movement outside the Democratic Party that looks outwards.”

Alistair Farrow