Reports round-up: March shows solidarity with LGBT+ people in Chechnya

Embassy protest over Fujitsu ‘shame’

Workers at IT services firm Fujitsu struck on Thursday and Friday of last week in an ongoing dispute with more walkouts planned on Thursday and Friday of this week.

The Unite union members are fighting over a number of issues stemming from a cost-cutting programme which includes 1,800 job cuts.

Unite activists rallied outside the Japanese embassy in central London on Friday of last week.

They called on the Japanese government to intervene and address the Japan-based company’s “shameful” behaviour.

Five days of strikes have also been called in May.

Workers are picketing at sites in Basingstoke, Belfast, Birmingham, Bracknell, Crewe, Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Stevenage, Wakefield and Warrington.

Picturehouse workers plan May Day walkout

Picturehouse cinema workers are set to walk out on Monday 1 May in their longrunning dispute. Their demands include a Living Wage of £8.45 outside London and £9.70 in London.

Six sites have live ballots—five cinemas in London plus one in Brighton. However, it is not clear if Brighton workers will join the strike.

The workers’ union Bectu has called a demonstration at 1pm in Trafalgar Square.

Action in the mix for building sites

HGV drivers at building materials firm Cemex are voting on strikes over pay. The Unite union members rejected a real terms pay cut.

Strikes could cause shortages and delays at many construction sites, although they would involve just 76 workers.

Meanwhile the Unite and GMB unions are holding a consultative ballot of

700 workers at the Hinckley Point nuclear plant under construction in Somerset. It is over a “derisory” bonus rate.

Strike off for talks in Woolwich ferry

The Unite union suspended two planned walkouts by Woolwich Ferry workers in Lewisham, south east London, for talks last week.

The workers are fighting over allegations of management bullying, sexual harassment and running down health and safety.

Climate of anger against Trump

As protesters in the US mark 100 days of climate change denier Donald Trump’s presidency, the Campaign against Climate Change (CCC) is set to show solidarity in London.

CCC activists plan a “creative climate change action” on Westminster Bridge at 1pm this Saturday, following a rally in Old Palace Yard from 12 noon.

It will also highlight the Tories’ climate-wrecking policies.

Janitors launch renewed strikes

Glasgow janitors launched a fresh three-day strike on Tuesday in their 15-month dispute with bosses at the Labour council-run firm Cordia.

The Unison union members are demanding the same payments given to council employees, worth up £1,000 extra a year. This is for doing dirty or physically demanding work.

Some 70,000 to vote in Scottish strike ballot

The Unison union in Scotland is set to ballot 70,000 local government workers for strikes over pay.

The union represents the vast majority of council workers in Scotland. Its members recently rejected a paltry offer of £350 a year for those on less than £35,000 a year and 1 percent for those on £35,000 and above. Workers want £1,000 extra for all.

Members of the Unite and GMB unions voted to accept the deal. Unison’s ballot runs from 5 May to 29 May.

Kirklees delay in social work action

The decision by Unison members working in children’s social work teams in Kirklees Council in West Yorkshire to strike on 2 and 3 May over their longrunning dispute has been deferred.

The council has until 11 May to come up with new proposals. The dispute is about pay, workload, IT systems, accommodation, agency staff, management bullying and travel plans.

