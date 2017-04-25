Wood Green rally remembers stopping the Nazis in 1977 as anti-fascists organise today

Around 500 people gathered at Ducketts Common in North London last Sunday to celebrate the 40 year anniversary of the battle of Wood Green.

This saw thousands of protesters break up a march by the Nazi National Front.

Pete Gilman, who was at the battle of Wood Green, told Socialist Worker, “On that day all the local people came out and it made a massive difference.”

A number of campaigners, trade unionists and councillors made speeches, and there was music and dancing.

Raychelle, a school student said “This whole event is really important. It shows that we’re still part of a community that stands against racism.”

Unite Against Fascism (UAF) has called two protests on Saturday 3 June. One will oppose the racist English Defence League in Liverpool. The other will take on Nazis Britain First in Birmingham.

The Liverpool UAF protest assembles outside Liverpool Lime Street railway station from 12 noon.

Anti-Nazis in Birmingham will gather in the city centre from 12 noon.

Another UAF protest is set to take place in Croydon, south London, on Saturday 6 May.

National Front splinter group the South East Alliance is “protesting” at Home Office immigration building Lunar House.

Assemble there for the UAF protest from 12 noon.