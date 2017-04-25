Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Wood Green rally remembers stopping the Nazis in 1977 as anti-fascists organise today

Issue No. 2551
Antifascists rallying in Wood Green last Saturday

Antifascists rallying in Wood Green last Saturday (Pic: Socialist Worker)

Around 500 people gathered at Ducketts Common in North London last Sunday to celebrate the 40 year anniversary of the battle of Wood Green.

This saw thousands of protesters break up a march by the Nazi National Front.

Taking the fight to the Nazis in Wood Green
Taking the fight to the Nazis in Wood Green
  Read More

Pete Gilman, who was at the battle of Wood Green, told Socialist Worker, “On that day all the local people came out and it made a massive difference.”

A number of campaigners, trade unionists and councillors made speeches, and there was music and dancing.

Raychelle, a school student said “This whole event is really important. It shows that we’re still part of a community that stands against racism.”

Unite Against Fascism (UAF) has called two protests on Saturday 3 June. One will oppose the racist English Defence League in Liverpool. The other will take on Nazis Britain First in Birmingham.

The Liverpool UAF protest assembles outside Liverpool Lime Street railway station from 12 noon.

Anti-Nazis in Birmingham will gather in the city centre from 12 noon.

Another UAF protest is set to take place in Croydon, south London, on Saturday 6 May.

National Front splinter group the South East Alliance is “protesting” at Home Office immigration building Lunar House.

Assemble there for the UAF protest from 12 noon.

Search for Unite Against Fascism on Facebook
Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 25 Apr 2017, 16:25 BST
Issue No. 2551
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.