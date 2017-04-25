School strikes against cuts grow in London

School strikes are spreading across London even before the Tory funding cuts have begun to hit schools.

NUT members at Ark Elvin Academy in Wembley, north London, are set to strike on 3 and 4 May over redundancies and excessive workload.

NUT members at the Inclusion and Specialist Support Team (ISST) in Hackney are due to strike on 9 May. The following week they plan two days of strikes, and three days the week after that.

Workers there first struck earlier this month. NUT members at Hackney’s Parkwood School also struck alongside them—and could join the strikes next month.

And NUT members at Dormers Wells High School and Dormers Wells Infants School in Ealing plan a strike on 11 May over proposals to turn the school into an academy.

George Mitchell School says no to an academy

National Union of Teachers (NUT) union members at George Mitchell School in Leyton, east London, struck on Tuesday of this week against plans to turn the school into an academy.

The governing body has decided to consider joining Partnership Learning, a multi-academy trust.

Teachers are worried by growing privatisation of education.

The walkout forced the head teacher to close the school to most children.

The NUT nationally is considering possible legal challenges against academies that are trying to bring in selection and grammar school status by the back door.

Some academies have set up “grammar streams”—with distinct uniforms—and have advertised them as such to prospective parents.

'I fear I may be next' says Manchester TA ahead of Moss Side protest

Parents and teaching assistants from Moss Side, Manchester, have called a rally in Alexandra Park, Manchester, this Saturday at 2pm. The rally is part of a city-wide initiative to highlight the devastating impact of education cuts.

One founder of Moss Side parents’ group who is a teaching assistant (TA) said, “I hear that TAs are being sacked from Cumbria to Collyhurst, I fear I may be next.”

The Moss Side Parents Group believes school funding should be fair and based on the needs of our children. The cuts are unnecessary and will damage children’s education.

The rally will be a celebration of unity with parents, children, students, TAs, teachers and all who working in and supporting our schools coming together to say, “No Education Cuts”.

Chris Ayton