Brighton university strike is to defend conditions and union rights

UCU union members on strike in March (Pic: Tom Hickey)

UCU union members on strike in March (Pic: Tom Hickey)

UCU union members at the University of Brighton were set to begin a two-day strike on Wednesday this week. Workers will escalate action, culminating in an all-out strike, if bosses don’t back down.

Union members are fighting to defend jobs, pay, conditions—and their union. Bosses have said they will choose which issues they negotiate with the union, effectively derecognising it.

A solidarity message from Brighton students union pledged “full support for UCU’s action”.

The Unison union at Brighton university is also backing the strikers.

Sign the petition against the attacks at bit.ly/2nRP3kC and send messages of support to m.abel@brighton.ac.uk
News
Tue 25 Apr 2017, 16:25 BST
Issue No. 2551
