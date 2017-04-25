PCS union members resist closure of a job centre office in Sheffield

PCS members at Sheffield Eastern Avenue job centre are showing a clear determination to stop the closure of their office going ahead.

Members are concerned about the prospect of relocation and about the impact on services to claimants.

They have the full support of the Sheffield MPs, who have joined their protests and raised questions in parliament.

Seven of the eight council wards served by the job centre have higher than the average rate of people claiming out of work benefits. The threatened closure is therefore being seen as an attack on the community.

The proposed closure is part of the wider office closure plan.

In order to defeat this, strikes will be necessary.

The ballot is due to close on 12 May.

Ballot papers have been issued to PCS members for this year’s election for the National Executive Committee.

The ballot closes on 11 May.

Socialist Worker supporters back the PCS Democracy Alliance candidates which includes Left Unity.