Theresa May is a “bloody liar” says Sybil after Corbyn reads out her NHS question

A pensioner whose fears about going into hospital were ridiculed by Theresa May has slammed the Tory leader as a “bloody liar”.

Sybil Ashton from Haringey, north London, had a question read out at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday. “I am 88 and have had a wonderful service from the National Health Service, but nowadays I am scared at the thought of going into hospital,” it said.

Sybil told Socialist Worker, “Theresa May is a bloody liar, she’s just awful, she’s worse than Margaret Thatcher.

“If May gets in again, the Tories will privatise the NHS and we will lose it.”

At PMQs Corbyn asked, “With more people waiting more than four hours in A&E, more people waiting on trolleys in corridors, is Sybil not right to be frightened about the future of our NHS so long as this government remains in office?”

May responded with a slew of lies. “We are seeing more doctors, more nurses, more midwives, more GPs, and record levels of funding for our NHS,” she claimed.

Crisis

In reality, the NHS is in the grip of an acute staffing crisis with at least 24,000 unfilled nursing places.

According to Health Service Journal analysis, some 214 of 224 acute hospitals failed to fully staff their day shifts last October. That’s a rate of 96 percent—which only fell to 85 percent during night shifts.

And May failed to mention the fact that the Tories now want to slash £22 billion from the NHS budget by 2020.

But her spin didn’t wash with Sybil. “I was watching a programme about a hospital in Northampton,” she said. “The doctors there are so overworked—they hardly ever get a break and never get home on time.”

She added, “May ought to go to that hospital—but if she did, I bet it would be all stage-managed to seem alright.”

This is another reason to kick the Tories out on 8 June. As Sybil said, “We can’t let them get back in—they will think they’ve got the boot on people.”