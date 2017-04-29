Mass protests in the US will mark 100 days of Donald Trump

It's a 100 days since Donald Trump came to office in the US. In that time Trump has faced stiff opposition from within the establishment and more importantly on the streets and in workplaces.

The 100 days of trump have seen both threats of war and real military attacks.

But the millions-strong Women’s March, the day without immigrants strike, town hall meetings against the repeal of Obamacare and countless local mobilisations have acted as lightning rods for ordinary people’s anger.

The next mobilisation could be the most significant yet.

The Harvest Movement claims that over 400,000 workers have pledged not to work on May Day. The group also estimate that a million people will take to the streets across the US on the day.

It is set to be the biggest migrant mobilisation since millions mobilised in 2006 to demand more rights and access to citizenship.

Harvest Movement was one of the organisations behind those protests.

They have been organising across the southern states and the West Coast to build for the strikes.Also organised arewalk-backs—for workers to be escorted back to work by supporters the next day to prevent management intimidation.

On campuses students have occupied buildings in support of migrants. And now that the university year is at an end, a summer of protest could be on the cards.

Trump’s two versions of the racist Muslim Ban were blocked in the courts. And his repeal of Obamacare fell because he could not gather the necessary support in his own party.

Both these failures show his unpopularity among wide layers of the establishment.

He is isolated, and is becoming increasingly so. Stephen Bannon, his one-time campaign manager, has been ostracised. Trump kicked him off the National Security Committee and, when asked in an interview last week about Bannon’s role, he answered, “I like Steve, but you have to remember he did not join my campaign until very late.”

As Trump’s reels from policy failure to policy failure and becomes increasingly isolated, the damage a resurgentworkersmovement could deal on him is significant.