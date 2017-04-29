Corbyn tells London meeting - support the many, not the super-rich

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told a meeting in east London today, Saturday, that, “The papers say one thing, but the mood on the street tells me something very different.”

He promised the media present that “on 8 June you are going to have some very interesting stories to report”.

There was plenty of support in the room and a deep desire for Labour to win and stop the Tory onslaught.

Corbyn said the general election will be “a clash of interests between working people on the one hand, and the privileged and super-rich on the other”.

He added, “Make no mistake, a Brexit for the few is being cooked up by this government. One where any money saved is handed out as tax cuts to the super-rich and their corporations.”

The audience of around 200 was made up almost entirely of Labour Party members. They applauded strongly when he said that the Tories want people to “blame themselves” for the problem they face.

Corbyn said that he had learned from 34 years as an MP that the most effective ways elected representatives could work was to “preserve space for others to organise”. He talked of his pride in helping the movement against apartheid in South Africa in the 1980s.

And he recalled his first speech in the House of Commons in 1983, when he condemned “deeply damaging cuts”.

Corbyn called on the people in the room and especially young people to “step up” and denounced a system where 2.4 million people do not appear on the electoral register.

Professional

There are clear attempts taking place to make Corbyn more “professional”. His event today felt at the start like a traditional Labour campaign occasion. There was an invited audience, careful set, The Temptations “Get ready” and the Velvelettes “He was really saying something” playing as we gathered.

The theme on the podium and the background was “for the many, not the few”. It seems this is being rolled out as an alternative to the Tories’ “strong and stable”.

But it’s a slogan without much content. It was sufficiently “safe” to be at the centre of Tony Blair’s 1995 replacement for Labour’s pro-nationalisation Clause IV, and his 1997 election campaign.

And it was used extensively for Ed Miliband’s 2015 campaign.

Speaking with an autocue and from a script for his initial presentation, Corbyn didn’t quite sound like Corbyn

When it came to the questions he was infinitely better—script abandoned and with many more concrete promises, more left wing, relaxed, funny and convincing.