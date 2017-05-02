Disgraceful Labour rebels gun for left wing leader Jeremy Corbyn, not the Tories

Never mind kicking out the Tories and ending their hated austerity policies. For some in the Labour Party, the bigger prize is ousting leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Former Labour leader and warmonger Tony Blair called for votes for Tory or Lib Dem candidates. Blair claimed that the key thing to consider is their position on Brexit.

Labour donor Michael Foster said people who backed Corbyn were “supporting a political strategy that kills people”.

Writing in the Sunday Times newspaper, he said Labour faces “annihilation” on 8 June and that this would keep the Tories in office, with deadly results.

Foster threatened to stand against Corbyn in the general election if Corbyn doesn’t stand down.

Some Labour activists are discussing “tactical” votes for Lib Dems or Greens, allegedly to stop a “hard Brexit”.

Neal Lawson, chair of the Compass group within Labour called this a “grassroots rebellion from below”. In reality it is some Labour members sabotaging their party because they hate Corbyn more than they hate the Tories.