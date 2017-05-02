Anti-terror raids see armed cops on the rampage in London and Kent

The police acting on “intelligence” have carried out a series of raids in recent days.

As Socialist Worker went to press ten people had been arrested.

A 21 year old woman who was decribed by neighbours as pregnant was shot. She was unarmed.

Six shots were fired at a property in Willesden, north west London. The wounded woman screamed, “Get off me,” as she was taken out of the house. CS gas was used in the raid and at least five bullets were fired.

But little other information has emerged from the raid.

Another woman was violently dragged off a bus in the same area and had her veil ripped off. She was then released without charge.

Those arrested included a 16 year old boy, a man and woman both aged 20 and another man and woman both aged 28.

A 43 year old woman was also arrested in Kent. On Monday of this week another three arrests were made in yet another raid. For all the talk of intelligence there is little explanation for the violent raids and arrests.

The Cage organisation noted, “The lessons of the Forest Gate shooting of two brothers, Jean Charles de Menezes and the shooting of Mark Duggan.”

The organisation added the “practice of guilt by association and smearing of Muslim individuals and organisations is now almost a daily trope contributing significantly to the rise of the far right politics we are now witnessing.

“This has also led to an escalation in the rise of racist and islamophobic attacks.”

Packing heat on the beat

Some 640 additional cops trained to carry guns have been added to forces in England and Wales in the last year. The overall number is set to rise to around 7,000 by April 2018.

But this figure does not take account of roughly 3,500 armed officers who are attached to the British Transport Police, the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, the National Crime Agency and the Ministry of Defence Police.

Orgreave files discovered and then hidden

Files and intelligence reports relating to the 1984-5 Miners’ Strike have been “discovered”. They were held by the Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO), which dissolved in 2015.

Yet some have been deemed to contain “personal sensitive information”—and so will be kept hidden from the public until 2066.

The National Police Chiefs Council, which replaced the ACPO, said the files contained miners’ strike intelligence reports.

Former miner Kevin Horne said, “It is totally unacceptable to have to wait until 2066 to gain more facts and evidence. All the people involved will be dead by then.”

A top pig out spot

Troublemaker doesn’t often recomend eating places. But if you find yourself in North Carolina pop into Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q.

The local cops moaned about staff’s “class and professionalism” because they sang rap group N.W.A.’s “F--- Tha Police” to the officers as they were having a meal.

Fox’s charity still useless

A military charity founded by the international trade secretary Liam Fox has still helped fewer than 300 families in its almost five years of operation.

This is despite receiving £500,000 of public money at the personal intervention of George Osborne.

Give Us Time was set up in 2012 to offer military families a week of free holiday accommodation.

Fox told the then chancellor in 2014 that the charity was aiming to help 1,000 families within a year. Osborne then secured the grant.

The charity’s latest accounts, published this month, suggest it helped fewer than 140 families over the year to September 2016.

Tory MP scores own goal

Tory MP David Mackintosh stood down from re-election last week while under a criminal investigation over a missing £10.25 million of public money.

The Northampton South MP jumped just before his local party could vote to push him.

When leader of Northampton council in 2013 he agreed the loan to Northampton Town FC to rebuild its stadium and develop nearby land. The football stand is still only half built.

High court papers accuse developer Howard Grossman of misusing a “substantial part” of the money. Grossman denies the allegations.

Club chairman David Cardoza has already been arrested.

Mackintosh says he did nothing wrong. But in a strange coincidence, police are also probing £30,000 he got in “hidden” donations from people in Grossman’s firm.

A Lord versus the peasants?

The former Tory chancellor Lord Lawson explained the Tory view of immigration last week. The old reactionary opined, “There will be some changes on the immigration front. But it’s people like the Romanian fruit pickers that we don’t need. It is not the highly skilled people that the City wants who will always be welcome.”

Standard rate for the job

The Tory government slipped out how it spent £297,037 advertising with the Evening Standard newspaper last year. Keep that up and it will almost be enough to bankroll George Osborne’s salary as editor.

The bungling baron started his latest job edting the paper this week.

The Greens lose a fortune but are still rolling in cash

Sir Philip and Lady Green appear on a list of the richest couples in the country. Unfortunately their wealth is said to have fallen by £433 million over the last year.

They were ranked in fifth place in the husbands and wives section of the Sunday Times Rich List.

Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli top the list of the richest husbands and wives, with wealth put at £11.5 billion.

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, the daughter of late Heineken boss Freddy Heineken, and her husband Michel de Carvalho were identified as the second wealthiest couple in Britain with a £9.3 billion fortune.

Put together, the ten richest husbands and wives in the UK have seen their fortune increase by £3.4 billion in the past 12 months.

Sir Philip and Lady Green were the only couple on the list whose wealth was said to have decreased over the last year.

The things they say

“We want to lead the world in preventing tourism”

Theresa May visits Wales

“I’m pleased to come to er…um…this particular town”

Theresa May visits Clay Cross in Derbyshire

“I know the moment I stick my head out the door I’ll get a bucket of wotsit poured all over me”

Tony Blair worries about cheese flavoured snacks or something

“If you read about what I have been doing these last ten years you’d think I have just been going round the world making money”

Tony Blair

“You have a true friend and champion in the White House”

US president Donald Trump’s pledge to the US National Rifle Association