Reports round-up - Fujitsu workers walk out over cost-cutting

IT services workers at Fujitsu were set to strike at sites across Britain on Thursday and Friday this week in their continuing fight against bosses’ cost-cutting.
They have called for supporters to hold solidarity protests outside branches of the Sainsbury’s supermarket chain on the strike days.
Sainsbury’s owns Home Retail Group and Argos which both use Fujitsu to supply IT Services.
Cleaners vote for action again at LSE
Outsourced workers at the LSE university in London have voted for strikes to demand the same pay, terms and conditions as workers employed directly by LSE.
The United Voices of the World union members are set to strike on 11 May and then will organise weekly strikes thereafter.
Tenants to protest at One Housing
Tenants of the One Housing housing association and their supporters were set to protest on 6 May at 11am outside the association’s offices in east London.
The tenants are fighting a 40 percent rent hike, which would force many people out of their homes.
A majority of the tenants are withholding the extra rent.
Worst maintenance award goes to...
Some 50 people held an alternative award ceremony outside the annual black tie Housing Association Awards at the posh Lancaster Hotel next to Hyde Park in London.
Awards handed out included worst maintenance record.
Meanwhile housing association bosses tried to shuffle in unnoticed as furious tenants gave them a piece of their mind.
Give us back our library, Labour
Defend The 10 library campaigners in Lambeth, south London, dressed up as Bob the Builder outside a leisure centre run by Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) last Saturday.
Their message to Lambeth Labour council and GLL was “call off the diggers”.
GLL is set to dig out the basement at Carnegie Library, which was occupied for ten days last year, and install a gym that nobody wants.
BMW workers plan more walkouts over pensions
The workers who make Mini cars protested last Saturday outside the posh showroom in Park Lane, west London, where they are sold.
Some 6,000 Unite union members are fighting BMW Group’s attack on their pensions. After two strikes at plants in Cowley and Swindon last month, walkouts were set this week for Hams Hall engine plant on Wednesday and Rolls-Royce in Goodwood on Friday.
Don’t let BA bosses ground dispute with ‘insulting’ deal
After a month of talks, British Airways “mixed fleet” cabin crew are voting on an offer some describe as “insulting”.
The offer includes only small concessions on poverty pay, the issue they walked out over. It will mean a year’s loss of staff travel allowance for those who struck—a punishment for striking.
But while the talks have achieved little for workers, bosses used them to delay strikes at a crucial moment.
It meant there was no disruption during the crucial Easter period. It also meant the dispute has begun to lose momentum. Some strikers have left the firm in disgust at their treatment.
But the deal has gone down very badly on the workers’ online forum. Their Unite union is recommending it, but there is a chance it could be rejected.
This would send a clear message to both bosses and union officials that the strikers are still up for a fight—not for accepting a punishment.
Protesters demand justice for Yassar Yaqub
Over 120 people marched on Huddersfield police station after attending a vigil organised by the Justice for Yassar Yaqub campaign last Saturday.
Yassar, a young man from the West Yorkshire town, was gunned down by the police on the M62 in January.
Many campaigners are concerned the police and the authorities are prevaricating and delaying their investigations.
The toothless Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said last week that the case could take up to four years to resolve.
Martin Jones
Admiral Duncan bombing remembered
Around 100 people joined a service last Sunday on the 18th anniversary of the homophobic nail bombing of the Admiral Duncan pub in Soho, central London.
Three people died in the Admiral Duncan bombing.
Nazi David Copeland set off three bombs in April 1999, targeting Asian, black and LGBT+ people in London.
- Over 200 protested in solidarity with LGBT+ people in Chechnya in Nottingham last Friday. There have been reports of gay men being rounded up in Chechnya in the Russian Federation.
Action against climate change and Trump
Around 150 people spelled out “Trump and May climate disaster” in giant letters on central London’s Westminster Bridge last Saturday.
It was called by the Campaign against Climate Change in solidarity with tens of thousands marching in Washington DC.
At another protest in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, speakers emphasised the importance an anti-Trump movement.