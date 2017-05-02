Reports round-up - Fujitsu workers walk out over cost-cutting

IT services workers at Fujitsu were set to strike at sites across Britain on Thursday and Friday this week in their continuing fight against bosses’ cost-cutting.

They have called for supporters to hold solidarity protests outside branches of the Sainsbury’s supermarket chain on the strike days.

Sainsbury’s owns Home Retail Group and Argos which both use Fujitsu to supply IT Services.

Download the workers’ leaflet at bit.ly/2oPTKA7 and tell them about your protest at support@ourunion.org.uk

Cleaners vote for action again at LSE

Outsourced workers at the LSE university in London have voted for strikes to demand the same pay, terms and conditions as workers employed directly by LSE.

The United Voices of the World union members are set to strike on 11 May and then will organise weekly strikes thereafter.

Go to bit.ly/2layIdq to donate to the cleaners’ strike fund

Tenants to protest at One Housing

Tenants of the One Housing housing association and their supporters were set to protest on 6 May at 11am outside the association’s offices in east London.

The tenants are fighting a 40 percent rent hike, which would force many people out of their homes.

A majority of the tenants are withholding the extra rent.

One Housing’s offices are located at Suttons Wharf South, 44 Palmers Rd, London E2 0TA

Worst maintenance award goes to...

Some 50 people held an alternative award ceremony outside the annual black tie Housing Association Awards at the posh Lancaster Hotel next to Hyde Park in London.

Awards handed out included worst maintenance record.

Meanwhile housing association bosses tried to shuffle in unnoticed as furious tenants gave them a piece of their mind.

Give us back our library, Labour

Defend The 10 library campaigners in Lambeth, south London, dressed up as Bob the Builder outside a leisure centre run by Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) last Saturday.

Their message to Lambeth Labour council and GLL was “call off the diggers”.

GLL is set to dig out the basement at Carnegie Library, which was occupied for ten days last year, and install a gym that nobody wants.

BMW workers plan more walkouts over pensions

The workers who make Mini cars protested last Saturday outside the posh showroom in Park Lane, west London, where they are sold.

Some 6,000 Unite union members are fighting BMW Group’s attack on their pensions. After two strikes at plants in Cowley and Swindon last month, walkouts were set this week for Hams Hall engine plant on Wednesday and Rolls-Royce in Goodwood on Friday.