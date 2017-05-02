Fresh strike planned over cuts at Lewisham's Forest Hill School

NUT union members at Forest Hill School were set to strike on Wednesday this week. The workers are fighting a planned £1.3 million cuts package that Labour-run Lewisham council is trying to impose.

The walkout follows a two-day strike last week, and a 24-hour strike the week before. Over 100 Forest Hill teachers, parents and others marched in Lewisham last month to oppose the cuts.

Forest Hill teacher Sharon told Socialist Worker, “The cuts they want are so deep that the school won’t survive. The government has got to stop them so we can deliver education.”

NUT rep Joe added, “It’s great to see NUT members becoming more confident. We need to be as the Tories have put grammar schools at the heart of their education policy.

“I’d support bigger coordinated strikes. The cuts in our borough are part of a national policy.”

Walkout off at Corelli College

The NUT union suspended a planned strike at Corelli College in Greenwich, south east London, last week.

The governing body agreed to withdraw compulsory redundancies and to negotiate with the union about cuts and workload. The NUT has said it will return to action if there is no agreement.

A 48-hour strike at Plumstead Manor School, also in Greenwich, went ahead last week.