May makes a meal of Brexit dinner

Highly damaging leaks from a meeting at Downing Street have demolished Theresa May’s claim she will deliver a smooth Brexit for all.

They reinforce the view that May rushed to the polls partly because her Brexit strategy is about to unwind catastrophically.

May met European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker last week. His verdict afterwards was that “Brexit cannot be a success”.

In a phone call to German chancellor Angela Merkel, Juncker said May was “deluded”.

We know we can’t trust May and her big business supporters to look after the interests of ordinary people.

Torture

We shouldn’t trust the European Union (EU) and Juncker either. He has helped torture Greece in the debt talks.

On Tuesday it was announced that Greek government negotiators had agreed with EU bailout monitors a further 18 percent cut in pensions—on top of a 40 percent cut since 2011.

Socialists and trade unionists have to fight for a Brexit for workers, not the rich.

May also told Junker that in the future EU citizens would receive only the same very limited rights in relation to living and working in Britain as anyone else who was not a British citizen.

That underlines the importance of Stand Up To Racism’s campaign for full rights for EU nationals.

Let’s fight for workers’ unity internationally, not the EU or May’s Brexit.