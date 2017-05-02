IPCC investigators didn’t know about shooters’ meeting, Anthony Grainger inquiry hears

The IPCC police watchdog was unaware of a meeting between Mark Duggan’s killer and the cop that shot Anthony Grainger, a public inquiry heard last week.

Anthony was shot dead by a firearms officer in Culcheth, Cheshire, on 3 March 2012.

Mark Bergmanski was the lead investigator of the IPCC investigation. He told the inquiry, “I have only been made aware since I read through the transcripts of the inquiry.”

Authorised Firearms Officers and V53, the officer who short Mark Duggan in north London in 2011, arranged a meeting for 8 March.

The inquiry was shown an email from Mr Cousen, the senior investigating officer of Operation Shire.

It said, “With the latest developments with the Mark Duggan case I believe that it would be prudent to liaise with the senior investigating officer to establish how and what they presented in their statements before I present mine.”

No minutes or records of the meeting were made.

Bergmanski told the inquiry that “transparency should have been at the foremost of what they did”.

Catherine Bates, an investigator with the IPCC, said that it was “potentially concerning” that Mr Cousen was liaising with his equivalent from the Mark Duggan case. This is because “there was very clear guidance at the time in respect of conferring”.

Ian Arundale, an expert on police decision making, the use of force and firearms incidents, was also questioned about failures in record keeping last week. He told the inquiry, “In this case there are issues that go well beyond the normal criticism.

“There are more substantial fundamental issues in relation to the decision making and command of the incident.

“Many of them also indicate operational failings as well as recording errors.”

Closing remarks for the inquiry will be heard on 17 and 18 May.