Scottish college strikers turn up the heat on the SNP over pay and cuts

The Scottish National Party (SNP) will be feeling the heat today, Wednesday, from a strike of over 4,600 EIS Fela union college lecturers. The workers' second walkout in seven days across 20 further education (FE) colleges across Scotland comes the day before every council is up for re-election.

At a rally in Glasgow up to 600 strikers heard SNP MP Chris Stephens back their dispute and call on his party to intervene.

He called bosses' group Colleges Scotland's refusal to honour a pay deal struck almost 14 months ago an "injustice". Stephens added, "I'll be writing to the Scottish government today to say that the strength of feeling here is clear - go to Colleges Scotland and get them telt."

The comment echoed one of the popular chants of the day and came after EIS Fela president John Kelly said, "We've heard enough from ministers. Platitudes are nothing to us."

FE lecturers were promised a return to national bargaining six years ago by the SNP but it took a mass strike last year to force a deal.

Bosses are now reneging on that and workers are focusing on SNP ministers.

Jim is EIS Fela branch secretary at City of Glasgow college. He explained, "College chairs are directly responsible to Scottish ministers. But principals see a national deal compromising their autonomy. They want to keep running colleges like their own personal property, spending public money. That's why the government needs to act."

Bosses seem to be digging in for a fight. But as one Glasgow college rep said, "Anger is increasing among lecturers who work so hard to get students through their courses after cutbacks.

"The bottom line is this was a deal that was agreed and it should be honoured. We need the government to step in now."

On the picket at Langside, south Glasgow, lecturers were dismayed at the employers' attitude. One striker said, "All we want is to be treated fairly. It often feel like FE is the forgotten sector."

Hairdressing lecturer Joanne was furious. She told Socialist Worker, "We can't believe the money is 'banked' but management are keeping it tucked away and don't want to share it."

Antics

Fife College union rep Peter said that the bosses' antics are "hardening attitudes among our members". "All the reports from our campuses are that the picket lines are bigger," he said.

By all accounts bigger numbers have been involved in today's strike and people are growing more confident. Peter thinks this due to a growing awareness of what is at stake.