Tory election gains are a serious warning to Labour and the left

The local election results are an urgent warning of what could happen at the general election. They mean the left has to redouble its campaigns against the Tories and for a win for Labour led by Jeremy Corbyn.

Of course the Tory-backing press will overstate Labour’s losses. And the local elections have a low turnout and don’t cover some of the big cities - including London.

In some of the mayoral races Labour was far ahead of the Tories. Labour won three times the Tory vote in the Liverpool city and Greater Manchester mayoral elections.

Labour did better than expected in the West of England mayor vote and came second - with a pro-Corbyn candidate.

But in Tees Valley (Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Redcar and Cleveland ) the Conservatives secured a shock win. And the Tories also very narrowly took the West Midlands (Birmingham. Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall, Wolverhampton) mayor.

In Scotland the decline of Labour—which long pre-dates Corbyn’s leadership—continued. The Scottish National Party have the most councillors (but not a majority) in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen. The Tories also won scores of seats.

In Wales the results were not nearly so bad as had been predicted by some polls, winning in Newport, Torfaen, Neath Port Talbot and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Labour even increased its majority in Swansea.

Some of the independents who beat Labour candidates in Merthyr and Blaenau Gwent are successors of a leftist split from Labour that took over the council in 2008.

However, the Labour results were down on the high point of 2012.

At 4.30pm on Friday, Labour had lost around 350 council seats across Britain and the Tories had gained over 500.

Some of the worst results were in areas where Labour councils have rammed through cuts, such as in Derbyshire.

Overall, results like those from the local elections will mean Theresa May in Downing Street with a secure majority. That will mean greatly accelerated attacks on workers and key services, more racism and a boost for May’s rotten version of Brexit.

Outgoing

It is crucial that the results don’t lead to demoralisation but are used as a spur to a bigger, more outgoing campaign against the Tories and for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

There are less than five weeks to the general election.

Corbyn’s campaign started well. But it has to become bolder and more focused on mass mobilisation.

Corbyn should immediately announce eight or ten mass rallies in big cities which can draw thousands or tens of thousands of people to them. That’s how to mobilise the Labour members and many others who want to back Labour.

It’s the way to win an army of enthusiastic activists.