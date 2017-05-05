Glasgow voters say Labour needs to represent workers - and not make cuts

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has emerged as the largest party in the four major cities in Scotland following today's council elections. The Tories also made considerable gains, mainly at Labour's expense.

The SNP does not have a majority in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh or Glasgow—where Labour was dumped after 40 years in control. But the result is another historic milestone for the party.

Yet no overall majority control is the main result in most councils.

The Tories’ huge gains have taken many by surprise. The nasty party that was once wiped out has successfully been reborn as the party of the British union and Brexit.

It more than doubled its seats and pushed Labour into third place, replicating its Scottish parliament result last year.

Yet Tory claims that the results show that people do not want a second independence referendum are far from the obvious conclusion to draw. For starters, the Scottish parliament has a majority that has voted to seek another vote on independence.

And the pro-independence Green party had a fairly good result.

But what is clear is that the votes of those who do not want a second referendum overwhelmingly went to the Tories. There were shock Tory gains in some of Scotland’s poorest areas, including in Glasgow where it won eight seats.

On the streets of the city on polling day people told Socialist Worker why they think Labour has collapsed.

Gerry, a retired council worker, was struggling with deciding who to vote for. He’s voted Labour all his life but backed independence in 2014 because he thought that in Scotland’s current set up “you vote for something that you never get”. He pointed to several general election results to prove his point.

Gerry also “wasn’t too happy” with Labour’s anti-independence alliance with the Tories.

Many former Labour voters who’ve switched to the SNP say Labour has strayed very far from its roots and doesn’t represent the interests of workers.

