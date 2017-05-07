The election of Macron in France won't solve a ruling class crisis

Liberal technocrat and former banker Emmanuel Macron will be president of France, having won 66 percent of the vote. Almost two thirds of his voters told pollsters they only did it to keep out his opponent.

Marine Le Pen of the fascist Front National (FN) received 34 percent of the votes.

It is welcome and important that Le Pen has lost. But coming second hasn’t removed the fascist threat.

Le Pen took over 10.5 million votes, and parliamentary elections next month could see the FN win many more MPs.

The abstention rate was 25 percent, the highest since the presidential election in 1969. In addition, there was a record number of blank and invalid ballots, accounting for 9 percent of all registered voters, compared to 2 percent in the first round.

Overall one possible voter in three decided not to choose between the two candidates.

This underlines that there is far from an enthusiastic backing for ex-banker Macron.

At the same time Macron will seek to form a government to attack workers’ rights.

He has vowed to introduce “reforms” that go even further than the Labour Law passed by the outgoing Socialist Party (PS) government under Francois Hollande.

That reform was opposed by 70 percent of the population. To pass it, Hollande’s government had to suspend voting in parliament—and to deploy sometimes horrifying levels of police violence against protesters.

So it’s no surprise that Macron has said he too will, if necessary, govern by decree instead of through a parliamentary majority in order to take the attack further—although there are limitations upon such power.

A succession of French governments have failed to drag the country out of economic stagnation.

The recovery from the 2008-9 global crisis has been slow and limited. A new mini-recession hit just last year, and after a brief recovery growth is slowing.

Temporary jobs made up 85 percent of employment growth last year, most of them contracts lasting less than a month. Unemployment stands at 10 percent—rising to 23 percent among those under 24.