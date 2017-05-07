Sunday Times Rich List shows the money's there for jobs and services

The Sunday Times Rich List, published yesterday, shows the immense wealth that could be used for public services and workers’ wages in a decent society. It also shows how capitalism sucks wealth to a tiny elite.

John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, is right to call for higher taxation on anyone with an income of over £80,000. But he was also right to say it was a “modest increase”.

We need to go further and have a fundamental shift in wealth and income.

Don’t believe the Tories’ predictable squeals about the disaster that would come from taxing the rich.