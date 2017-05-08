Cops come under fire after alleged assault during High Wycombe stop and search

A police stop and search of a vehicle in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire has led to several officers facing allegations of assault and threatening behaviour.

Police stopped the vehicle on Friday of last week and demanded to search the passengers.

When one of them refused, he said he was pepper sprayed directly in the face, handcuffed and taken to the floor. He said his legs were strapped and he was pepper sprayed again numerous times while restrained.

Family members including the passenger’s two brothers came out of their property upon hearing his screams and shouts from officers.

The two brothers were also pepper sprayed, triggering an asthma attack for one of them. They were also arrested.

The wife of the other brother was almost pushed over while holding a three year old child.

All those arrested were taken to High Wycombe police station. There they say that, despite their medical conditions and injuries, they were kept outside the station in cuffs and leg bands for around four hours. They were then formally booked into custody and checked over by a medic.

All three were released at around 4pm the next day and charged with public order offences relating to using threatening language and disorderly behaviour.

No charges relate to anything found as result of the vehicle stop and search. They are all connected with what happened afterwards.

Routine

The family and residents contacted the Justice4Paps campaign. It was set up in July 2008 after the death of Habib “Paps” Ullah during a routine stop and search in High Wycombe.

The fight for justice for “Paps” continues.

Zia Ullah is from Justice4Paps and the founder of High Wycombe Community Advocates. He told Socialist Worker, “We have really serious concerns about the way people were treated, and we believe they also relate to incidents over a long period. We ask everyone to hear our case, watch the video, and help us to secure the truth.

“We demand a response from Thames Valley Police and immediate scrutiny of their actions on Friday evening.”

Police deny any wrongdoing.