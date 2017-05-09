LETTERS - We ruined May’s day in Bristol - chase the Tories wherever they go

We found out that Theresa May was going to be in Bristol and organised to go down and protest outside. A few of us students from the university went.

People from the area joined us after we told them what was happening. Some Corbyn supporters also came down with us.

I’d say about half the people who joined the protest were from the local area.

We caught a glimpse of May walking out of building. Everyone was booing as she came out with her entourage. We were trying to demoralise them.

I found it quite politically moving. It showed there are still places Tories aren’t welcome. That’s promising.

I spoke to two people after May drove off. It was shocking that people in the area were unaware that May was visiting. It shows the Tory government’s thinking.

They’re going to places to “meet the public” but doing it in secret and ignoring the ordinary people in the area.

You had to be a Tory member to go in and had to show your party membership card.

She doesn’t represent ordinary people, she represents the elite.

In Bristol there’s an anti-cuts demo on 13 May and another on 20 May. These kind of stunts can feed into protests like that and build people’s confidence to challenge racism and austerity.

At the rate we’re going people will become even more aware of what is happening.

Jim Shay, Bristol

My kids went to the local secondary school near to where May held her event. It had a recent rebuild paid for on PFI and is now facing cuts of some £250,000.

What is the point of a new school if you can’t afford to pay teachers?

May’s audience of Tories were drafted in from rich areas. Locals were barred.

When May left the hall, a number of local women tried to block the road.

Austerity is hammering millions of ordinary people. We need to fan the flames of resistance.

Right wing Labour MPs have refused to fight austerity.

We have to lead the way and show how it is done.

On 20 May we have a mass protest in Bristol against school cuts. We need to turn it into a mass protest not just against cuts in schools and hospitals, but also against austerity and the Tories and their billionaire friends.

Get out there, be angry and inspire those who hate the Tories to fight back.

Pete Wearden, Bristol

Justice for Alton Sterling and Jordan Edwards, killed by cops

Two more examples of police brutality and immunity from justice have emerged over the last week here in the US.

First, the Department of Justice decided last week not to prosecute the police killers of Alton Sterling.

Alton was shot after being restrained by two police officers in a car park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The latest tragedy is the killing of 15 year old Jordan Edwards by a police officer.

Jordan was leaving a party in a car when Roy Oliver shot and killed him.

Oliver said Jordan had been “reversing aggressively”, a statement later proven to be false by video recordings.

The officer was fired and the District Attorney has decided to charge him with murder.

Firing the officer was not enough. There needs to be justice for Jordan Edwards.

Moral

Both of these incidents show the system does not have any moral values when it comes to the oppression of black people.

We need justice by any means necessary.

We want the family to know they are not alone in this fight for justice.

I’m reminded of the words of Dr Martin Luther King, “I know you are asking today, ‘How long will it take?’

“I come to say to you this afternoon, however difficult the moment, however frustrating the hour, it will not be long, because truth crushed to earth will rise again.

“How long? Not long, because no lie can live forever.

“How long? Not long, because you shall reap what you sow.”

Sonya Patrick, Wilimington, North Carolina

Fight the Zionists

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) is a well organised network that tries to pressurise government bodies and institutions to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.

That definition argues that criticism of Israel and “denial of Jewish self-determination” are examples of antisemitism.

Recently the network has written to every university in Britain asking them to sign up to the definition.

If they are successful it would mean a grave threat to the pro-Palestine movement.

But to date most universities have refused to sign up.

This creates an opening for the Palestine solidarity movement. We need to organise students and campus unions to defend BDS and our right to free speech.

Michael Lavalette, Preston

Big crowd for John McDonnell homecoming

There was a packed crowd to hear John McDonnell speak in Liverpool on 28 April.

As he took to the podium people unfurled a banner with emblems of the Hillsborough, Orgreave and blacklist campaigns on it.

He said he was proud to be back in Liverpool. He also highlighted how working class areas have taken the brunt of Tory cuts and how people are suffering under this vile government.

The importance of a Labour victory was not lost on the audience.

Alan McShane, Blackburn

Stop racist NHS checks

The Tories’ message to keep migrants out of hospital is a blatant attempt to cause divisions within the working class.

At the same time they want to save money.

If we all stand up to them and expose their lies and trickery, we can get them on the retreat.

Nick Browne, on Facebook

Tory education cuts in trouble

We can push the Tories back over their school cuts.

Even Tory MPs are beginning to realise how politically toxic the new funding formula is.

Over 12 of them have broken ground to criticise May over it.

While it’s partly an attack on Theresa May from George Osborne and that wing of the party, it also shows that the Tories are weaker and more divided than they let on.

Juliette Nevin, Spalding

Solidarity forever for Forest Hill school strikers

We’re fighting for the education rights and opportunities that all students deserve.

Forest Hill School NUT, on Twitter

Solidarity from Dublin. Victory to the strikers.

PBP Crumlin, on Twitter

Mental health crisis is real

You won’t see a politician or trade union leader taking time off for depression.

A quarter of the British population are expected to experience a mental health illness at some point in their lives.

We are as far away as ever from treating those with a mental health problems the same as people with physical impairments.

John Curtis, Ipswich

A ‘progressive’ step backward

Lib Dems progressive? Just another mainstream political party out for the same old, same old.

Ronald McIntosh, on Twitter