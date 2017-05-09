Build the Unite union's left base after election

The Unite union’s recent general secretary election—in which incumbent Len McCluskey only narrowly beat a right wing challenge—revealed problems in the union.

Rank and file challenger Ian Allinson’s strong vote points to the opportunities to address them.

Allinson held meetings in Manchester and Glasgow last weekend, with more planned in London and Birmingham this weekend, to “keep shaking up Unite to make it more effective”.

Activists discussed building an organisation out of the campaign.

Solidarity

This would focus on building solidarity for disputes, challenging some of Unite’s policies and giving a voice and an organising forum to like-minded activists.

The small size of left groups and the relative lack of mass activity by ordinary Unite members are an obstacle to building a true rank and file movement.

But it’s essential to build some organisation at the union’s base and challenge the grip of its complacent full-time bureaucracy.

The new organisation should not be an electoral group but—as Allinson has argued—be open to members of United Left.

Many activists are in United Left to back McCluskey supporters in union elections but are open to the argument that more is needed.