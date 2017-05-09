Lincolnshire bikers take to the roads to protest against A&E closure

Dozens of bikers took to the roads of Lincolnshire to highlight the danger of closing local hospitals last Sunday. It was organised by the Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire NHS campaign.

Under the guise of improving patient care, the Tories aim to slash £22 billion from the NHS England budget by 2020/21 through Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs).

Melissa Darcey, a health campaigner, told Socialist Worker, “We’re a rural area and need all the hospitals to stay open—and more services on top of that.

“They’re talking about centralising services in Lincoln, but from some parts of the county it’s 46 miles to Lincoln.

“If those hospitals close people will die—that’s the reality.”

Under the local STP, Grantham and District Hospital is under threat and maternity services across the county will be centralised to Lincoln.

Night

The accident and emergency department at Grantham has already been closed at night.

These wholesale Tory cuts will force patients to travel further distances.

The bikers set off from Grantham, touring hospitals in Boston, Skegness and Louth on their way to Ancaster.

At Louth they were greeted by a welcoming party.

They are now planning a bigger “Bikers’ ride for the NHS” event on Saturday 4 June.