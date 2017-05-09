Socialist Worker
Fujitsu under fire as strikers hit trade fair

Issue No. 2553
Senior Unite steward Matt Whaley outside the London Olympia

Senior Unite steward Matt Whaley outside the London Olympia (Pic: Socialist Worker)

Unite union members walked out for 24 hours across IT giant Fujitsu’s sites on Monday.

In London, workers also leafleted potential customers at the Regional Business Technology Expo at the London Olympia in west London.

Matt Whaley, a senior shop steward, told Socialist Worker, “We’ve had some people say they’re going to tell the Fujitsu stand inside they don’t approve of what it’s doing.

“Fujitsu is very sensitive to protests because they are very careful with their PR image.”

Fujitsu IT workers launch new wave of strikes against bosses' attacks
This followed protests outside branches of major Fujitsu client Sainsbury’s last Thursday and Friday when workers previously struck.

The workers are fighting to defend their jobs, pay and conditions as Fujitsu undertakes a massive cost-cutting operation—including 1,800 job cuts.

Matt added, “We’ve made progress in talks but there still isn’t an offer, so we’ve stepped up the campaign with more ‘leverage’ protests and more strike days.

“We’ve had a lot of support from trades councils and others.”

Strikers are walking out at sites in Basingstoke, Belfast, Birmingham, Bracknell, Crewe, Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Stevenage, Wakefield and Warrington.

Their next strikes were set to take place on Thursday and Friday.

To send messages of support go to bit.ly/2pYdyyJ
News
Tue 9 May 2017, 14:23 BST
