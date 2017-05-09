Tenants beat rent hike at One Housing

Housing association tenants in West Ham, east London, scored a victory against their greedy landlords last week.

The One Housing association was forced to back down from threats to hike tenants’ rent by 40 percent.

Robert Marcantoni, One Housing Group assistant director, announced the climbdown in an email to Truus Jansen, chair of the One Housing Tenants’ Action Group.

The email states the group’s intention to “put on hold” rent rises and changes in tenancy agreements “pending further discussions with residents”.

A protest scheduled outside the One Housing offices in east London was called off last weekend.

The rent increase would have forced people to leave London.

Their homes are safe for now, but One Housing will likely come back for more if they think they can get away with it.

Truus said, “They’ve agreed to meet me and tenants’ action group representatives to discuss our concerns.

“We will demand that One Housing Group honours the agreement it entered into with the council.

“It was to provide housing for ‘key workers’ on low and medium incomes.”

Their victory shows that tenants can organise and fightback against the increasing marketisation of housing associations.

Demo in north London

Housing campaigners in Haringey are planning a demonstration for 20 June.

Their campaign to stop the demolition of seven estates in the north London borough has brought hundreds of people to meetings in recent months.

The plans are being pushed through under the Labour-run council’s Haringey Development Vehicle “regeneration” plans.