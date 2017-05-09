Ukip ‘crashed car’ as voters return to Tories

The racist Ukip party lost 144 of the 145 seats it contested in last Thursday’s local elections.

Former Ukip MP Douglas Carswell wrote in the Guardian newspaper, “It’s over. Ukip is finished.”

Party leader Paul Nuttall is standing in the Boston and Skegness constituency in Lincolnshire in the general election. Ukip had ten seats on the county council—but last week it lost every single one.

Former Ukip donor Aaron Banks compared Ukip’s current situation to a Formula One race.

He said Ukip’s leadership had “crashed the car at the first bend of the race, into the crowd, killing the driver and spectators”.

Ukip’s woes should cheer every anti-racist.

But there are also problems.

Despondent

Carswell went on to say, “As Ukip’s first —and last—MP, I am far from despondent. In fact, I am elated. Because we have won.

“Thousands of Ukip supporters realise the only way to make sure we get the Brexit deal we need is to make sure Theresa gets a mega mandate.”

Former Ukip supporters voted for the Tories instead—helping them to win over 550 council seats. Theresa May’s vision of a racist Brexit won over former Ukip voters.

One defeated Ukip candidate Danny Brooks said, “Theresa May could nearly be Ukip leader, given the way she is talking.”

And Nuttall said, “If the price of Britain leaving the EU is a Tory advance then it is a price Ukip is prepared to pay. We are the victims of our own success.”

There are differences between Ukip—an overtly racist party based on a fake anti-establishment rhetoric—and the Tories.

But the disgusting racism it pushes is at the heart of May’s government.

The fight against racism is far from over.