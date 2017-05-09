Socialist Worker
Scarborough protesters tell Tory MPs to frack off

A fracking protest in Scarborough last year (Pic: Kim Hunter)

While gloating Tory MPs were posing for photos by the seaside outside the count in Scarborough, fracking campaigners held a protest over a recent incident of sea pollution.

Around 15 people held a banner up, disrupting the photoshoot.

Steve Parker from Frack Free Scarborough told Socialist Worker, “Across the north of England water treatment capacity is being exceeded already. So if fracking comes online like the Conservatives want, there isn’t capacity to treat the waste water.

“Fracking companies have already said that if necessary they’ll pump it out to sea and that will just add to the pollution.”

