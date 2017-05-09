Solid walkout in Scotland as EIS Fela members step up their fight

College lecturers in Scotland walked out again today, Tuesday, for their third national strike in a fortnight. It was another demonstration that workers are prepared to take the bosses on.

They urgently need solidarity to sustain the fight and pile pressure on the Scottish government.

The EIS Fela union members escalated strikes this week and took their campaign to high streets across the country. Lecturers are set for another walkout on Thursday in their battle to force bosses to honour a deal agreed last year.

“This action is seriously hitting further education,” Eileen, the EIS Fela union branch secretary at New College Lanarkshire, told Socialist Worker. She said the employers’ attitude was making workers “very angry”, as is the misreporting of their dispute in the press.

The union’s general secretary Larry Flanagan claimed bosses’ group Colleges Scotland is using a “£10,000 a week firm of spin-doctors”.

Strikers hit the streets to gather signatures on a new petition. It highlights the words of Scottish National Party (SNP) first minister Nicola Sturgeon who called on bosses to “go the extra mile to resolve this dispute”. These words should be welcomed.

But that’s the least she could say—an agreement on equal pay was signed 14 months ago.

Eileen said the petitioning “was very warmly received”. She added that the petition is a good idea because “members want to do more than stand on a picket line”.