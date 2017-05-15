Tory manifesto pledges to be on the side of working people are a hollow sham, read why

The Tory manifesto set to be released this week will continue attacks on the whole working class.

Theresa May’s claim on Monday that it will be the “greatest extension of rights and protections” for workers “by any Conservative government in history” is a transparent sham.

In the bosses’ Financial Times (FT) newspaper she said the Tories will be the “unashamed voice of ordinary working people”—at the same time as “an evangelist for the entrepreneurs”.

May will “enhance workers’ rights” by legislating so that workers can take time off if their child dies, and request unpaid leave for training or to care for a family member.

Most workers will be unable to afford long periods of unpaid time off work.

Those in need of care should be able to get it from the NHS, not forced to rely on the goodwill of relatives.

Burden

The burden of such care falls disproportionately on women, who could face yet more discrimination in the workplace as a result.

The Tories will “ensure that there is representation for workers on company boards”.

If this meant putting a token worker in the boardroom it would be little enough.

But the FT reassured its readers that “listed companies will not have to appoint a workers’ representative directly to their board”. Instead they could “designate a non-executive director” to advocate on behalf of the employees they are exploiting.

The Tories will not ban zero hours contracts. They will not push for a £10 an hour minimum wage, but stick with their phoney National Living Wage “to the advantages of employers”.

May’s commitment to workers’ rights means “preventing pointless red tape and keeping corporation tax low”—a gift to the bosses.

It also means sticking with the increased fees to take your boss to an employment tribunal, which has seen a 70 percent drop in cases since it was introduced in 2013.

And of course there’s the draconian Trade Union Act that May voted for and the Tory government rammed through in an attempt to curtail workers’ right to strike.

A dispute at one London restaurant (see below) shows the reality of working life under the Tories—and May wants to roll it back even further.

The only way to defend and improve workers’ rights is to fight the Tories—by voting them out on 8 June and by taking action ourselves to resist their attacks.