Strike at Arriva depots against rail bosses’ lack of care

Issue No. 2554
Workers at Arriva depots, which provide traincare for Arriva trains and others, are set to walk out over pay

Workers at Arriva depots, which provide traincare for Arriva trains and others, are set to walk out over pay (Pic: EDDIE/Flickr creative commons)

Workers at train maintenance company Arriva Traincare were set to walk out over the bosses’ latest pay offer on Friday.

The RMT union members work at the firm’s five depots in Bristol, Cambridge, Crewe, Eastleigh and Gateshead.

The union said it had been “made clear to the union’s negotiating team that the company was not prepared to enter into pay negotiations with RMT”.

Bosses claim that this year’s pay award “has been accepted following positive negotiations with Unite—our recognised trade union”.

But Arriva Traincare directly employs 200 staff, and 90 RMT members were eligible to vote in the union’s ballot which delivered a 96 percent vote to strike.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said, “RMT members delivered a massive yes vote for action.

“The company should wake up and take notice of the anger amongst their workforce over the pay issue.

“Our members are entitled to be represented by the union that they are members of.

“This is so we can get on with our job and negotiate decent pay and conditions on their behalf.”

News
Tue 16 May 2017, 10:19 BST
Issue No. 2554
